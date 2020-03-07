Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A taxi driver was allegedly assaulted in Sarina last night. Picture: contributed.
A taxi driver was allegedly assaulted in Sarina last night. Picture: contributed.
Crime

Taxi driver fighting for life after alleged assault

Rainee Shepperson
7th Mar 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TAXI driver is fighting for life after an alleged assault in Sarina last night.

The 62-year-old man has injuries to the right side of his chest and is in a critical condition.

He was taken to Mackay Base Hospital about 6.30pm.

Paramedics were called to a location on Brewers Road, Sarina after a motorist noticed a taxi had crashed into a power pole.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw the taxi, used a taxi in Sarina before 6pm or who has relevant dashcam footage to phone them.

Phone policelink on 131444 and quote reference number QP2000472685.

mackay assault mackay crime mackay police sarina assault
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DIVISION 2: Candidates choose their favourite contenders

        premium_icon DIVISION 2: Candidates choose their favourite contenders

        News A divisive question asked at the QT election forums has put candidates on the spot

        Three taken to hospital after high school fume incident

        premium_icon Three taken to hospital after high school fume incident

        Health Twenty-two people at a high school west of have been treated

        International Women’s Day: Celebrating our strong women

        premium_icon International Women’s Day: Celebrating our strong women

        News Women of Ipswich celebrate International Women's Day

        SE QLD now firmly in path of monster cyclones

        premium_icon SE QLD now firmly in path of monster cyclones

        Weather Insurance Australia Group warns of increasing risk of cyclones