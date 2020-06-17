Man threatened, bashed as dating app meeting turns sour

Jacob French robbed a real estate agent who was lured to a Glasshouse Mountains unit.

A SUNSHINE Coast real estate agent was lured to a woman's home, who agreed to send him nude pictures in exchange for money, before he was ambushed and bashed.

Maroochydore District Court heard real estate agent Mark McGill began speaking with Jamie-Lee Sarelle Bernhardt on a dating app in late 2018.

The court heard she provided photographs of herself in exchange for money.

They agreed to meet on February 7 and Bernhardt asked that she be picked up from her Glasshouse Mountains home as her car wasn't working.

When he arrived, he was met by Justin David Lown, now 25, and Jacob French, 28.

French was on parole.

The court heard French asked "Are you here to have sex with my Mrs?".

Crown prosecutor Alex Stark said French hit Mr McGill in the face several times as Mr McGill shielded himself with his arms.

French only stopped once the real estate agent asked what he could do to make the attack stop.

French demanded he hand over his $13,000 watch, $400 wallet and $1000 mobile phone.

Mr Stark said Lown was holding a baseball bat at the time.

"The complainant suffered a swollen lip, several (breaks of skin) to the side of his face and a nose bleed that dripped onto the floor," he said.

French then demanded Mr McGill to clean the blood off himself before they drove to an ATM at Beerwah.

"When it became apparent that cash was not available by use of the ATM to him then, he was asked to phone his father and after some initial resistance he did so and asked for his father to electronically transfer $2000 to him," judge Gary Long.

Mr McGill then withdrew his maximum daily limit from the ATM which was $500 and gave it to French.

The court heard he also transferred $500 to Bernhardt before Lown and French left.

French appeared by video link today to plead guilty to one count of armed robbery in company with personal violence, one count of armed robbery and one count of demanding property with menaces.

The court heard Bernhardt and Lown had charges that were still before the court.

French had been in custody since February 8 last year when his parole for a previous sentence was suspended.

He had 11 pages of criminal history and served several jail terms.

Defence barrister Douglas Wilson said French had been addicted to methamphetamine since he was in Year 9.

He said he was a father-of-two who worked as a tattooist.

Mr Long said the community needed to be deterred from committing similar offences.

He considered 221 days of French's time in custody could be declared as time already served.

French was given a head sentence of four years' jail, to be served cumulatively on any jail terms he was currently serving.

He will be eligible for parole in March 7 next year.