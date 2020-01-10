Tales from the fireline: Ipswich crews save lives in NSW

IPSWICH rural firefighters battled blazes up to 25m high as they worked to save lives and property from some of the worst fires in the country’s history.

There was little fanfare for the returning heroes, however, with some returning to work Wednesday morning, having only returned from southern NSW late Tuesday night.

Rural Fire Service Ipswich group officer David Clarke was among the group of nine firefighters from the Ipswich and West Moreton Region who joined a strike force made up of brigades from across southeast Queensland.

Scenes along the Princes Hwy between Ulladulla and Nowra. Picture John Grainger

The team left Brisbane for Nowra last Friday, arriving at the firegrounds at St Georges Basin, 20 minutes’ drive south of Nowra, the following morning.

“That first day was by far the worst,” Mr Clarke said.

“It was blowing north-westerly during the day, then we had a southerly change about 5pm which came several hours before it was forecast, which turned all our flanks into fire fronts.”

Mr Clarke said the combined Brisbane and Ipswich teams saved about 60 houses in the St Georges Basin area during the peak of the fires on Saturday, with flames reaching 25m in height on the back doorstep of some of those homes.

“We saved those homes through great team work,” he said.

Caitlyn Forsyth, Jenny Swanson, Kerri Clarke and David Clarke helped at Nowra bushfires. Picture: Cordell Richardson

“Our training kicked in. With flames that high and heat that intense, it definitely keeps you awake.

“We had two trucks there, place strategically around the house and just wet it down, conserving the rest of our water to fight off ember attacks on the surrounding gardens and yards”

Despite the extreme dangers faced by all firefighters called upon to protect lives and homes at St George Basin, the Ipswich crews returned with mostly positive stories of how welcoming the community was.

Army Reservists part of Operation Bushfire Support, arrive at the Nowra RFS today to pick up and help deliver supplies to the NSW South Coast. Picture: David Swift.

Some residents chose to remain in their homes, despite the proximity of the fires, which allowed them to witness first hand the efforts of firefighters.

Pine Mountain fire brigade member Caitlyn Forsyth said the community’s support was overwhelming.

“Some of them lost everything, yet they were still grateful for what we were doing. It was humbling,” she said.

“They were some of the hardest conditions you will face as a firefighter.”

A change in weather on Sunday and Monday brought welcome relief for crews, with the Ipswich firefighters replaced by more crews earlier this week.

Rural crews have been told to be ready for ongoing rotations to NSW until the threat eases.

Scenes along the Princes Hwy between Ulladulla and Nowra .picture John Grainger

First storms of year forecast

FORECASTS are looking good for the first storms of the year to hit Ipswich this weekend, along with what could be a healthy dose of rain.

Following from a hot and dry week, Saturday could bring the start of the rainfall, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a possible late storm hitting the area after a daytime maximum of 36C.

Sunday is the more likely day for good rainfall, according to the current forecast.

Falls of up to 35mm are predicted for Ipswich, with an 80 per cent chance of rain at this stage. A storm is also possible on Sunday afternoon.

“The monsoonal flow is currently increasing throughout Queensland and will bring with it more moisture and showers, set to start this weekend and continue through to next week,” a Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson said.

A 40 per cent chance of showers is expected to persist into early next week.

With winds coming from the southeast, daytime temperatures will also be slightly down into the low 30Cs and high 20Cs.