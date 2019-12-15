Menu
Aiden Smith, 13, Liam smith, 14 and Kye Rogers of Leichhardt at the East Ipswich Taco Bell opening. Picture: Cordell Richardson
News

TACO TIME: Hungry diners converge on new Mexican chain

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
15th Dec 2019 1:30 PM | Updated: 16th Dec 2019 8:36 AM
THE opening of Ipswich's first Taco Bell restaurant means Mexican lovers like Jason Verrall no longer need to travel to Brisbane or America to get their fix of tacos, nachos and burritos.

Mr Verrall was up bright and early on Saturday morning so he could be the first person in line for the restaurant's grand opening, arriving at the East Ipswich at 5.30am.

Liana Collins and Jason Verrall of Grandchester were the first customers at East Ipswich Taco Bell opening. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Mr Verrall, from Grandchester, said he had long been a fan of the Mexican cuisine.

"My mum is American, so when we went to America to visit family, that's when I discovered Taco Bell," he said.

"I really like their food. My favourite thing on the menu is the soft taco supreme.

"When I was in America I would buy a pack of 12 or 24 and take them home and put them in the fridge and eat them throughout the day."

Mr Verrall said he plans to visit Taco Bell frequently.

"It taste different to the restaurants in America, but its better than having no Taco Bell at all here in Australia," he said.

East Ipswich Taco Bell opening. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Dozens of other people could also be seen waiting in line, with queues of people seen out the door and into the carpark.

The city's first restaurant under the Taco Bell banner quickly took shape after the region's last Sizzler, which opened in 1987, was demolished.

The restaurant will face Brisbane Rd but access to the site will be from Tongue and Barrett streets and the site's drive-through will allow for queuing for 12 vehicles.

Cody Birdseye and Hayden McEwan of Toogoolawa at the East Ipswich Taco Bell opening. Picture: Cordell Richardson
