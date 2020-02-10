Sydney prices hit the Sunny Coast

Sydney prices may have finally arrived in southeast Queensland, with a two-bedroom brick house selling for a healthy sum at the weekend.

SYDNEY prices may have finally arrived in southeast Queensland, with a brick two-bedroom house selling for $3.1 million on the Sunshine Coast at the weekend.

Surrounded by multimillion-dollar homes.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom, two-car-garage home, which went under the hammer on Saturday, was the ultimate "renovate or detonate" property, sitting in one of the most coveted spots in Mooloolaba.

The home at 49 Carwoola Crescent was on a 726sq m block "nestled within one of the coast's most prized neighbourhoods" with 22.7m Mooloolaba River frontage and deep water ocean access.

The home is in original condition.

Agent Geoff Ohmsen of McGrath Mooloolaba listed it as "an exceptional opportunity in a world class waterfront position".

"I had five registered bidders, only three participated, but all bidders were local apart from one from Brisbane. There was interstate interest but no registrations.," he told The Courier-Mail. "They were mostly the empty nester range, no young families involved."

The fact that the bidders were all local spoke volumes, he said.

The bidders were all local.

"They know something," he said. "It's a very rare property. There was a sale of a finished and done home at 41 Carwoola Crescent for $5.13m only two or three weeks ago and that's probably what encouraged the buyers to spend. They can knock it down and start again if they want."

The open plan living room and kitchen of the $3.1m home.

The home was listed as having "limitless potential as is or a superb foundation to update and transform into the ultimate waterfront masterpiece". The current home has open plan living spaces, with a master bedroom looking over the river, and a spare queen sized bedroom with bathroom access.

How much would you pay for this view and water access?

Mr Ohmsen expected 2020 to be strong for the area.

"I think this year will be a good year," he said. "It might slow towards the back quarter but in the interim it will still be strong. I've got four properties going to auction at the moment and have got interest on all of them."

Originally published as Sydney prices hit the Sunny Coast