Generic photo of an escort in Sydney. brothel prostitute sex worker
Brothel fined for staying open during pandemic

by Nick Hansen
7th Apr 2020 7:26 PM

A man has been fined $1000 for allegedly visiting a Sydney brothel in defiance of the state's isolation laws.

Officers were tipped off that the Day Street brothel in the CBD was still operating yesterday.

They spoke to the male owner who was fined $5000 before one of his female staff and a male customer were each fined $1000 for being there.

In other isolation breaches, police began chasing an allegedly stolen Renault hatchback on Hollywood Drive at Lansvale around 11.15pm on Monday.

PolAir tracked the car to a service station in Leppington where the Renault allegedly rammed a Dog Unit vehicle before four teens - two boys aged 16 and 15, and two girls aged 16 and 14 - tried to flee on foot.

They were all arrested and charged with not complying with isolation laws, while the driver was also charged with a string of other offences.

A 26-year-old man allegedly caught breaking into a church in Lake Macquarie was also charged for breaking the laws, as was Leichhardt woman Carmel Livingston, who allegedly breached her ban from The Star casino for the eighth time when police found her walking on the premises, which was closed, on Monday.

Officers also handed out at least another nine $1000 fines to people who failed to abide by the new laws.

