Couple's day on beach ends in drowning tragedy

15th Feb 2020 6:16 PM

 

A man has died after being caught in dangerous surf at Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach today.

Emergency services rushed to the scene this afternoon to reports a couple was in trouble at the northern end of the beach.

Lifeguards from Surf Lifesaving NSW reported seeing the middle-aged couple enter the water near Mermaid Rocks before they got into difficult.

The couple had entered the water outside the flags and were washed up against the rocks, Surf Lifesaving confirmed.

Lifeguards battled large swell and hazardous conditions to reach the woman before dragging her to safety.

The rescued female was treated by paramedics for cuts and abrasions.

The male, who rescuers initially struggled to find in the heavy waves, was eventually located washed up against the rocks and unconscious.

A police helicopter and numerous lifesavers on jetskis had helped with the frantic search.

 

 

The man was pulled onto a rock platform where emergency services commenced CPR.

Despite their best efforts, he was unable to be saved and paramedics pronounced him deceased at the scene.

"It is encouraged if you do go to the beach, swim between red and yellow flags and if you're unsure of beach conditions, speak to a lifesaver or lifeguard on duty," NSW Surf Life Saving director Joel Wiseman told news.com.au.

Volunteer lifesavers and paid lifeguards were jointly patrolling the beach and had established a safe zone for swimmers earlier today however the pair entered beach at an unpatrolled location.

Dangerous surf warnings were in place for much of Australia's east coast today as ex-tropical cyclone Uesi made its way south.

 

