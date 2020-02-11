Suzi Taylor fight filmed by news crew
CONFRONTING vision has emerged of an alleged physical altercation between former reality TV star Suzi Taylor and a Gold Coast woman at a Brisbane hotel.
The vision, filmed by 9 News on January 23, appears to show Taylor pulling a phone from the hands of a woman, before pushing her.
Ms Taylor was charged with assault and stealing in relation to the incident.
The woman, Thelma Anderson, is a Gold Coast removalist who moved Taylor's belongings out of her New Farm rental property and into storage in November last year.
Police will allege Ms Anderson was paid $1200 out of Taylor's rental bond by the real estate but has received hostile calls from the former The Block contestant demanding the money.
The meeting in the inner-city hotel was reportedly to resolve the issue but it quickly soured when Taylor realised she was being filmed by Ms Anderson, as well as a Channel 9 cameraman.
Ms Taylor appears very distressed throughout the entire video.
"Can I get these people out, they're filming me," she says in the video.
Ms Anderson then retaliates, pushing Ms Taylor twice before saying "You hit me first".
Police were called to the scene after the altercation and Taylor was arrested.
She will appear in court on February 24.