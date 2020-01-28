Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police and paramedics have been called to a Gold Coast hotel after reports of a suspected coronavirus case.
Police and paramedics have been called to a Gold Coast hotel after reports of a suspected coronavirus case.
Health

Suspected coronavirus case at hotel

by Brianna Morris-Grant
28th Jan 2020 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUSPECTED coronavirus case has been discovered at a Gold Coast hotel this afternoon.

Police and paramedics arrived at Peppers Broadbeach just after 1.30pm after reports of a patient showing symptoms of the virus.

Queensland Ambulance media said they had attended a "medical incident" at the address and transported a stable patient to hospital.

 

An ambulance source confirmed it was believed the patient was showing symptoms and had recently arrived on the Gold Coast from China.

It's understood police were on scene assisting QAS through crowd control.

It comes after multiple tests on Gold Coast patients returned negative, with four patients in Australia confirmed to have the disease.

coronavirus health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WORST BURGLAR: ‘It wasn’t Sherlock Holmes who solved this’

        premium_icon WORST BURGLAR: ‘It wasn’t Sherlock Holmes who solved this’

        Crime Gatton police struck it lucky when a Fernvale man made a dumb mistake at a crime scene.

        These songs are the best ones to boost your work out

        premium_icon These songs are the best ones to boost your work out

        News This is why listening to music improves your health.

        ELECTION: Full list of council candidate donations

        premium_icon ELECTION: Full list of council candidate donations

        Council News COUNCIL candidate donations have exceeded $66,000

        MP assessing ‘quality’ of candidates before decision

        premium_icon MP assessing ‘quality’ of candidates before decision

        Council News Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller weighs up run at council.