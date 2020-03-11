‘What the hell?’ Survivor stars stunned by blindside

For once in this game, David appears stunned.

Former Gladiator and personal trainer Zach Kozyrski became the first player eliminated from Survivor this week after a multi-episode 'Exile Island' challenge saw half-a-dozen players banished from the tribe.

Those who had been sent to exile had to fight their way back into the tribe, with room for all but one. Cocky jock Zach, who had been happy to go to exile to display his challenge strength, was in for a shock when alliance member Jacqui blindsided him.

"I'm voting for Zach. He's been an absolute arsehole," Jacqui whispered at camp before they'd headed to tribal council.

"Put that in your pipe and smoke it buddy, because the 52-year-old chook just beat ya - and she's going to beat you again."

The pair had previously butted heads in challenges. Zach had been a controversial contestant during his original season of Survivor due to his comments about his female tribemates and women in general - but had displayed a different side this season, revealing that back home, he rehabilitates injured birds.

At tribal council, everyone voted - but could only vote for Shonee, Zach or AK.

Zach was confident he wouldn't be going home … he was wrong.

Jacqui looks quite pleased with herself as her tribemates scramble.

"Jesus Christ … what the hell?" whispered Sharn as Zach was revealed as the loser, scoring one vote more than Shonee and AK. .

"Jacqui," fumed David, a man clearly not used to being blindsided.

Zach did NOT see that coming.

"It definitely bit me in the butt, putting my hand up to go to exile … kinda wish I hadn't done that now," said Zach after his elimination.

On the next episode of Survivor - David's out for blood, planning an "epic blindside" to get revenge on Jacqui.

For once in this game, David appears stunned.

Survivor: All-Stars continues 7:30pm Monday on Ten.