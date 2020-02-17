Survivor contestant reveals how to succeed

SURVIVOR: Australian Survivor All Stars contestant, and Skennars Head resident, Jacqui Patterson has shared her own survival story. PHOTOGRAPH BY NIGEL WRIGHT.

JACQUI Patterson is a contestant in the current series of Australian Survivor: All Stars, but the marriage celebrant has shared her own survival story after she exited the show.

Mrs Patterson competed on Season 2 of Australian Survivor in 2017.

Her personal story of survival happened after her shock exit from the TV series in 2017.

"I lasted 22 days and I was injured in a challenge, which resulted in me getting four screws in one of my shoulders when I left the show. As a result of that I found out I had a stage 2 melanoma on the same shoulder," she said.

"(The injury) was a blessing in disguise.

"Had I not had been injured I would not had found out that I had that issue.

"I went straight into hospital, and then I started my rehab, and because my shoulder was pretty well screwed, literally, I started to train and chose to start competing in female bodybuilding."

Mrs Paterson trains as a body builder, and won the over 50s 2018 World Title by the ICN Federation.

She is now going back to defend the title in a few weeks.

The athlete, who was born and grew up in Lismore, explained the reason for her trademark red flower she wears during the series.

"My sister Angela battled a horrific breast cancer last year, so through my whole journey on Survivor, every single challenge I've into I carried with me a little red flower that was so dried out and half dead, and it was my rabbit's foot."

"Everything I am doing, I am putting myself in her position last year.

"She is my inspiration to just push through whatever I go through."

Mrs Patterson said her ability to support people of all walks of life on her marriage celebrant career has been a great skill to have during her Survivor All Stars experience.

"I knew that I would be dealing with a number of different personalities and different situations, so (at Survivor) you gotta be able to adapt and be fairly flexible with your ideas, thoughts, actions and your plan, because there will always be someone there that's going to grind your gears," she said.

Australian Survivor: All Stars on Channel Ten