Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A drug addict has been kept in jail so he can get help.
A drug addict has been kept in jail so he can get help.
Crime

Supreme Court judge keeps addict in jail ‘to get help’

Peter Hardwick
2nd Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN rushed to Toowoomba Hospital unconscious was found with 6.3g of methylamphetamine in his pocket.

The Toowoomba Supreme Court heard a nurse preparing Nicholas Mervyn Hicks for treatment at the hospital had found a clip seal bag of crystals in his pocket and called police.

Due to his condition, police could not speak with him but he was pulled over while driving in Toowoomba two weeks later in October last year.

Crown prosecutor Shontelle Petrie told the court as Hicks got out of his car a glass "ice pipe" he had on him fell to the ground and smashed.

A subsequent police search of the car found two more pipes, a small amount of meth, a firearm under the driver's seat and a 12 gauge shotgun bullet in the driver's door, she said.

Hicks, 31, said the firearm was not his but he would take responsibility for all that was found in the vehicle.

Ms Petrie said the drug found at the hospital had not been analysed but the weight of 6.3g included the weight of the bag it was in and that the amount of actual methylamphetamine in the crystals would be less.

Defence barrister David Jones said his client accepted that the meth would be above the 2g schedule and pleaded guilty without the Crown having to have it analysed.

The court heard Hicks had endured "an horrific" childhood during which he had been introduced to meth at the age of 14 by his own meth-addicted mother.

Mr Jones said his client had made inquiries about entering a live-in drug rehabilitation centre but, being held in custody at the moment, he could not access those facilities until he was released.

Mr Jones said he and his instructing solicitor had made inquiries about live-in rehab centres but there appeared to be a three-month waiting list even if accepted.

Justice Peter Applegarth said he was reluctant to release Hicks on parole not knowing where he would be tomorrow.

"I don't think I'd be doing the right thing by you or the community if I let you out onto the streets today," Justice Applegarth told Hicks.

"You've got untreated needs, you need to get help while in custody."

Justice Applegarth sentenced Hicks to 18 months in jail but ordered he be released on parole in three months time on May 26.

More Stories

Show More
methamhetamine toowoomba toowoomba crime toowoomba supreme court
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        World record: Fish recaptured after 26 years

        premium_icon World record: Fish recaptured after 26 years

        Fishing A southeast Queensland man out for a casual day fishing with his cousin-in-law unknowingly broke a 26-year-old world record when he netted a “really special fish”.

        Serious multi-vehicle crash causing delays

        premium_icon Serious multi-vehicle crash causing delays

        Breaking Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash

        When not if: Coronavirus advice you need to know

        When not if: Coronavirus advice you need to know

        News Queensland’s Chief Health Officer has made an urgent new plea

        Explosions heard as shed catches fire near Toowoomba

        premium_icon Explosions heard as shed catches fire near Toowoomba

        News Witnesses reported hearing explosions in the area