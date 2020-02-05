Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Capricornia Correctional Centre.
Capricornia Correctional Centre.
News

Support for prison officer spat in face by prisoner

by Chris Clarke
5th Feb 2020 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISONER spat in the face of a corrections officer during an incident at Capricornia Correctional Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

A prisoner was attending the health centre when he became agitated and spat in the male officer's face, Queensland Corrective Services said.

QCS said the prisoner was restrained without further incident and was taken to the detention unit.

"The officer was assessed by staff at the health centre and was then referred to hospital for further treatment," a QCS statement read.

"The centre management is providing support to the officer, his family and his colleagues."

The matter will be referred to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

"Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time. They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges," QCS' statement read.

attack capricornia correctional centre crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Witty comedy returns to the spotlight at Incinerator Theatre

        premium_icon Witty comedy returns to the spotlight at Incinerator Theatre

        News Actors have been busy rehearsing ahead of the curtain raising later this month

        Time is now to prepare for one of region’s biggest charity rides

        premium_icon Time is now to prepare for one of region’s biggest charity...

        News Cyclists have just a few more weeks to prepare for one of the region’s favourite...

        IN COURT: Full names of 196 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 196 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Flood warnings as severe system to bring extreme rainfall

        premium_icon Flood warnings as severe system to bring extreme rainfall

        News Storm chasers are warning of over 500mm in parts.