Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Darwin supermarket has been fined almost $5,000 for selling out-of-date food.
A Darwin supermarket has been fined almost $5,000 for selling out-of-date food.
News

Supermarket fined for selling year-old food

by SARAH MATTHEWS
23rd Jan 2020 7:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DARWIN supermarket has been slapped with almost $5000 in fines for selling out-of-date food and serving alcohol to intoxicated people.

Police from the Alcohol Policing Unit earlier this month found the outlet in Darwin's northern suburbs selling food past its use-by date, some of which was dated early 2019.

Police will allege a staff member also sold alcohol to an intoxicated man.

The business was fined $4790 for breaches of its liquor licence and the Northern Territory Food Act 2004.

More Stories

Show More
food health and safety out of date retail supermarket

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kids hurt, killed after being declared safe

        premium_icon Kids hurt, killed after being declared safe

        News A shocking number of Queensland children were harmed within a year of the Child Safety Department deciding they were safe — including many who died.

        Maverick MP Jo-Ann Miller considers tilt for Mayor

        premium_icon Maverick MP Jo-Ann Miller considers tilt for Mayor

        News Move that could force the Palaszczuk Government into by-election

        Brothers League Club Fire Fundraiser

        premium_icon Brothers League Club Fire Fundraiser

        News Brothers League Club will be raising money for fire relief

        Impacts of pipeline to be explored in feasibility study

        premium_icon Impacts of pipeline to be explored in feasibility study

        News The potential pipeline would link Warwick to water from Wivenhoe Dam via...