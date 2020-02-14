Sunshine for Valentine’s Day?

This morning's sunrise showed promise of some sun today, looking east from Bundamba.

This morning's sunrise showed promise of some sun today, looking east from Bundamba.

DEPENDING on where you live, last night's downpour delivered more water to gardens across a saturated Ipswich, and now here comes the sun.

The rain did lead to one accident, with three patients, one with a head injury, transported to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions following a vehicle and pedestrians incident on Brisbane Street and Marsden Parade at 6am.

According to official figures Amberley recorded just 10.2mm, but higher numbers were recorded in other spots, with Greenbank recording 38.8mm, Brisbane 36.6mm and Archerfield 24.2mm.

Today you can expect to see the sun make an appearance, with a top temperature of 32 degrees predicted with the chance of an afternoon storm.

Saturday will be similar with a 70% chance of showers, before warming up on Sunday to 34 degrees with the chance of late morning or early afternoon showers.

School sport is expected to be affected with many playing fields too wet to play on. Please check with your school before packing the lunches for tomorrow.

But if you think this is wet, it isn't even close to the record books.

So far this month, Ipswich has officially recorded 174.8mm. When you add in January's storms, it makes the total 278mm. This is still a long way off the record, which is 434.9mm which fell in the month of February in 1956.

The average rainfall for January and February combined in Ipswich is 238mm, since records began in 1942.

In a further contrast, in the same period last year, only 24.4mm of rain had fallen across Ipswich.