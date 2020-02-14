Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
This morning's sunrise showed promise of some sun today, looking east from Bundamba.
This morning's sunrise showed promise of some sun today, looking east from Bundamba.
News

Sunshine for Valentine’s Day?

Darren Hallesy
, darren.hallesy@qt.com.au
14th Feb 2020 7:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEPENDING on where you live, last night's downpour delivered more water to gardens across a saturated Ipswich, and now here comes the sun.

The rain did lead to one accident, with three patients, one with a head injury, transported to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions following a vehicle and pedestrians incident on Brisbane Street and Marsden Parade at 6am.

According to official figures Amberley recorded just 10.2mm, but higher numbers were recorded in other spots, with Greenbank recording 38.8mm, Brisbane 36.6mm and Archerfield 24.2mm.

Today you can expect to see the sun make an appearance, with a top temperature of 32 degrees predicted with the chance of an afternoon storm.

Saturday will be similar with a 70% chance of showers, before warming up on Sunday to 34 degrees with the chance of late morning or early afternoon showers.

School sport is expected to be affected with many playing fields too wet to play on. Please check with your school before packing the lunches for tomorrow.

But if you think this is wet, it isn't even close to the record books.

So far this month, Ipswich has officially recorded 174.8mm. When you add in January's storms, it makes the total 278mm. This is still a long way off the record, which is 434.9mm which fell in the month of February in 1956.

The average rainfall for January and February combined in Ipswich is 238mm, since records began in 1942.

In a further contrast, in the same period last year, only 24.4mm of rain had fallen across Ipswich.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier’s support plunges to same level as Bligh bloodbath

        premium_icon Premier’s support plunges to same level as Bligh bloodbath

        Politics Five years after Annastacia Palaszczuk took power in a stunning election victory, an exclusive new poll has revealed a record low number of voters believe the state is...

        More hands on deck needed to bring comedy to life

        premium_icon More hands on deck needed to bring comedy to life

        News Theatre group invites community to pick up a paintbrush to brighten up stage

        Owners urged to look after pets after mushroom explosion

        premium_icon Owners urged to look after pets after mushroom explosion

        News Keep an eye out for your dog during the wet weather.

        Restaurant owner ‘positive’ despite having to shut up shop

        premium_icon Restaurant owner ‘positive’ despite having to shut up shop

        Council News The kitchen floor of a popular CBD restaurant has sunken.