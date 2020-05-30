White House in lockdown as furious protesters flood streets

The White House has been placed on lockdown as furious George Floyd demonstrators flooded the streets of the capital and cities across the country on Friday for a fourth night of rage.

Secret Service officials placed the President's residence on high alert in response to angry crowds gathering in Washington DC to protest the death of the 46-year-old black father in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday.

Demonstrators gather across from the White House. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Meanwhile, dozens of other demonstrations opposing police brutality sprung up across the US - with violence breaking out in Atlanta, where rioters were seen smashing windows at a CNN office in the city.

Secret Service agents were seen arresting at least one person in front of the White House, USA Today reported.

Live look of the George Floyd protest outside of the White House pic.twitter.com/9SXx7EADVy — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 29, 2020

Multiple White House reporters have claimed they're still inside the building.

NPR reporter Tamara Keith described the "intense protest" across the street from the White House, where dozens of protesters gathered to chant "I can't breathe!", "Black lives matter", and "No justice, no peace".

Protesters gathered at 14th and U streets in Washington DC and shut down traffic for a few moments before continuing on to the White House.

The White House is on lockdown. The photo below is the door to the briefing room. (I’m stuck inside with many of the press corps finest) There is an intense protest across the street in Lafayette Park. pic.twitter.com/BOfrVL9oL7 — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) May 29, 2020

Protesters walked from the White House to the Capital. pic.twitter.com/Lr2w62NV5q — Jessica Koscielniak (@photojeskos) May 30, 2020