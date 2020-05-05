Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Strict new dining rules once cafes, restaurants reopen

Domanii Cameron
by and Jack McKay, Domanii Cameron
5th May 2020 8:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

 

DINERS who do not have the COVIDSafe tracking app may have to give their name and phone number to front-of-house staff before dining out in Queensland post-COVID-19 lockdowns.

That is one of a series of proposed guidelines unveiled by the hospitality industry for reopening the state's cafes and restaurants.

Restaurant and Catering Australia is working with the State Government to get businesses back up and running, and chief executive Wes Lambert has submitted reopening guidelines to national cabinet.

Top view of multi racial friends tasting red wine and having fun at fashion bar winery restaurant – Multicultural friendship concept with people enjoying time drinking together – Indoor neutral filter
Top view of multi racial friends tasting red wine and having fun at fashion bar winery restaurant – Multicultural friendship concept with people enjoying time drinking together – Indoor neutral filter

The proposed measures include a 1.5m distancing rule ­between tables, no condiments on tables, hand sanitisers throughout establishments, disposable menus and social distancing in waiting areas.

It comes with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk claiming that June was a "good, ambitious target" for cafes, restaurants and bars to reopen.

It is understood that National Cabinet, which will meet today and on Friday, could tell bosses to prepare to reopen on June 1 - possibly earlier, depending on the uptake of the coronavirus tracing app.

 

 

But a recovery road map from the Queensland Government for businesses to start planning to reopen is still up to a fortnight away.

The Premier said that she would be speaking to industry this week, with reopening cafes and restaurants the next step following the staged return of schools.

"I can't say whether it's early-June or late-June, but I'm going to have those discussions, but as (Chief Health ­Officer) Doctor (Jeannette) Young has said, we've got to take these things a couple of weeks at a time, we can't do it all at once," she said.

Originally published as Strict new dining rules once cafes, restaurants reopen

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
cafe covid-19 dining out eating out queensland restaurant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular Ipswich cafe to fire up coffee machine once again

        premium_icon Popular Ipswich cafe to fire up coffee machine once again

        News After shutting five weeks ago due to the coronavirus, the cafe is set to reopen with a new takeaway menu.

        Councillors warned about risks of messaging apps

        premium_icon Councillors warned about risks of messaging apps

        News Councillors reminded of risk of using apps to discuss business

        Business steps up as COVID-19 cuts into fundraising efforts

        premium_icon Business steps up as COVID-19 cuts into fundraising efforts

        News The RSL sub branch had only 10 per cent of usual fundraising amount

        May the fourth be with you

        premium_icon May the fourth be with you

        Family Fun Five things you can at home to celebrate Star Wars Day!