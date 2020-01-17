Storm over Kylie’s lacy G-string

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are no strangers to lacy undergarments, but are they innovators in that field? One company thinks not.

Klauber Brothers, Inc., a 161-year-old lace company, is suing the Jenner sisters for copyright infringement, alleging their fashion brands used copyrighted lace patterns in the design of two of their items.

Klauber, which was founded in Germany in 1859, is specifically taking issue with two items: the "Kylie Thong Panties" sold at Kylie Jenner's official online shop, and a slip sold under the Kendall + Kylie brand, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

According to Klauber, the waistband of the Kylie Thong Panties uses the company's copyrighted two-dimensional lace design, while the slip uses one of Klauber's other lacy patterns.

According to the lawsuit, the Kylie Thong Panties, sold at Kylie Jenner’s official online shop, uses a rival company’s design in the waistband. Picture: The Kylie Shop

Under the "About Us" section of its website, Klauber claims to have copyrighted "most" of its patterns, adding they are "based on original artwork."

"Klauber has a reputation for using the latest machinery in a unique and creative fashion to develop new designs," the site reads. "More important is our focus on breakthrough techniques that advance the art of lace making."

The company is said to be seeking all of the profits from the two items, TMZ reported.

Kylie and Kendall are yet to respond to the lawsuit. Picture: Instagram

'THIS IS ALL US'

Kylie and Kendall started their clothing label in 2015 after successful collaborations with existing brands Topship and PacSun.

In an interview with WWD to mark the label's launch, the reality TV sisters promised it would be an authentic representation of their true style.

"This is all us. It's enjoyable to be able to fully create," Kendall said.

"I feel like we've both really evolved our styles, and this represents what we want to wear," Kylie also told the publication.

Kylie and Kendall started their clothing line in 2015. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The Jenner sisters said being able to create their own clothing line had been a longtime dream of theirs.

"Designing is something that we've always wanted to do, and I think it's really cool to kind of step back and put the looks together and be a part of the shoot when it's a different model modelling it and actually being the creative person behind it," Kendall said.

Besides their clothing line, the Jenner sisters have a slew of other lucrative contracts, with Kendall modelling for big-name brands such as Balmain and Chanel.

Meanwhile, Kylie was last year controversially declared the youngest self-made billionaire at just 21, a claim later questioned given her famous family.

In November, Kylie sold a 51 per cent stake in Kylie Cosmetics to make-up giant Coty for an eye-watering $880 million.