STORM ALERT: Large hail, damaging winds on the way

THE Bureau of Meteorology has warned of potentially severe storms hitting the Sunshine Coast this afternoon with damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain.

A low-intensity heatwave impacting all of Queensland may also become severe in the state's southeast corner.

Forecaster Rosa Hoff said storms could begin to impact by late morning today but were most likely to hit the Coast this afternoon.

Hot, humid conditions and the potential for more extreme weather come as a tropical air mass has been pushed down the Queensland coast by northerly winds over the ocean.

The air mass has warmed usually cooling sea breezes and has made for humid muggy night-time temperatures which were expected to persist for much of the week.

Heatwaves are defined as periods of three consecutive days or more with both higher than average day time maximums and warmer than average night time minimums.

The average maximum temperature for the Sunshine Coast yesterday was 29.1C with a 21.3C minimum.

Maroochydore should hit 34C today and Nambour 35C after a night that saw the apparent temperature hit 31C at 6am when the gauge read 25.2C, partly due to 93 per cent relative humidity.

The minimum temperature overnight did not fall below 24.5C at 8.07pm while humidity ranged from 90-95 per cent for much of the night.

Ms Hoff said people should remain focused on Bureau of Meteorology weather warnings today.

Falls of up to 35mm were expected, with a 70 per cent chance of any rain. However, totals could be significantly higher under severe storm cells.

Nambour should hit 35C with a similar peak forecast for Wednesday while Maroochydore would ease back to 33C.

The hot, sticky conditions bring the chance of thunderstorms most afternoons this week and into the weekend.

Night-time temperatures are expected to remain well above average while winds will be generally light-swinging from the north, northwest to the northeast into the late morning to early afternoon.

With a ridge moving into the Coral Sea, Ms Hoff said there were no systems present that could generate a noticeable increase in the swell over the coming days.