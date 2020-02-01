Store in cycle success as rail trail interest hits top gear

Out There Cycling is a cycling store that has opened in Toogoolawah. Cyclist Greg Hatch, owner Josie Sheehan and cyclist Peter Leahy.

REGIONAL businesses are benefiting from the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail as keen cyclists make their way through the Somerset.

Out There Cycling is just one of many businesses that has been able to open and flourish thanks to the trail.

Owner Josie Sheehan and her husband David moved to Toogoolawah three years ago after previously running a touring business, where she shuttled riders and bikes around Brisbane.

They chose Toogoolawah due to its location on the trail.

“The property we found backs onto the trail, so we have access to the rail trail from our house,” she said.

They later opened their business and have since recruited an apprentice, a local lad from Esk, who will be the store’s mechanic.

The couple said they had sold more bikes than they could have anticipated and had noticed more residents choosing to travel on two wheels instead of four, with many making treks on the trail.

“A lot of local people have started riding. They’ve either pulled their bikes out of their shed and got them serviced or they’ve bought new bikes,” Mrs Sheehan said.

She said it was good to see locals riding for both their physical health and mental wellbeing.

She said there was nothing quite like a ride on the rail trail.

“You can ride and not have to worry about cars,” she said.

“The things you see along the trail, the horses, the cows, the birds, just the sense of space. When you’re riding at night time and you can see all those stars and there’s no light pollution.”

With the interest in cycling increasing, a new club has been established in the community called Toogoolawah Wheelers Cycling Club.

The group has rides every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5.30am starting at HAV A Chat cafe in Cressbrook St

It’s not just the locals taking an interest.

“We get contacted by people from overseas and interstate and a lot from Brisbane, Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast,” Mrs Sheehan said.

“They will either email and ask about information about the rail trial or how we can logistically help them along the trail.”

For more information on the Toogoolawah Wheelers, visit their Facebook page.