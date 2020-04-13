Keeping the spirit of magic alive

All his life, Joe Lewis has been working hard to perfect one particular card trick, one he says is the hardest to do in the world.

"Usually magicians will ask you to take a card and place it back in the deck and then they pull the card out and show you the card you picked out," Mr Lewis said.

Mr Lewis claims his card trick is a lot harder to master and involves mind reading.

"I fan the cards out and ask the person to choose any card from the deck, and it's a normal deck you can get from any shop.

"I then ask them to hold it close to their chests and not show me and I read their minds and tell them what card they are holding.

"I reckon I am the only magician in the world that can do this trick and I have done it at conventions."

The 89-year-old has been practising magic since he was 10 years old.

To keep active Mr Lewis who used to be a "mad runner" said he still keeps active by doing push-ups everyday.

"When I turned 82 I flew down to Melbourne and participated in the elder games down there and won a gold medal," Mr Lewis said.

Mr Lewis said he also does 1000 wall push-ups everyday to keep himself active.

"I try and do as many as I can - I used to do them on the floor but now do them against the wall."

