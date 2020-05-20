Staying connected during COVID-19

In response to COVID-19 visitation restrictions for aged care facilities earlier this year, Infinite Care Ipswich recruited Connection Coordinators to help residents stay connected with their loved ones.

Connection Co-ordinators at Infinite Care Ipswich focus on connecting and facilitating video or audio calls for families and residents.

Resident Mary Hoare recently moved to Infinite Care Ipswich after living in Toowoomba and had nothing but nice things to say about her experience with Connection Co-ordinators and the aged care facility.

"I've been at Infinite Care since it opened and I moved to Ipswich to be closer with my family" she said.

"I like the staff here, they're all very nice and helpful."

Despite moving closer to her family Mrs Hoare wasn't able to see them right away because of COVID-19 restrictions.

"It's been a little bit difficult at first not being to see them face-to-face, but it has been great being able to connect with my family through the staff," she said.

"I've been chatting with my daughter and grandchildren over video chat and I've very much enjoyed the conversations we've had.

"I usually chat with them early Sunday morning and I've done it three times now."

Mary hasn't been the only one to benefit from the initiative.

Recently two sisters from the Netherlands were able to connect with their brother for the first time in more than 64 years thanks to the initiative.

