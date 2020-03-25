‘Stay the f**k inside’: Young virus victim’s lesson

A YOUNG Brisbane coronavirus sufferer who kept her diagnosis quiet to protect her business is now being praised for her bravery.

Gretel Harvey, 26, begged her family not to share news of her positive test for fear it would cripple her catering company.

But days after being struck down with COVID-19, Ms Harvey has revealed her debilitating illness as a wake-up call to others who foolishly think they are immune.

Ms Harvey was living the dream life, dismissing coronavirus as a joke and posting photos of her three-week London and Moroccan holiday on social media, but upon returning to Brisbane, she was hit by reality.

She told The Courier-Mail via text message today she couldn't get through a sentence without breaking into a coughing fit, and her throat was "roaring".

She's battled other symptoms including fever, chills, severe aches and vomiting.

Friends have described Ms Harvey, a graduate of QUT and All Hallows' School, as courageous after an impassioned post to Facebook yesterday laying bare her own "selfish panic".

"Two days ago, you couldn't have paid me to do this. But after some deep thinking and perspective, I feel somewhat compelled," she wrote.

"After returning from my trip on Thursday, I became rapidly unwell and on Saturday received a positive result for COVID-19.

"Due to the severity of my symptoms and some difficulty with my breathing, I was admitted to RBWH (Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital) and discharged last night.

"Naturally, out of selfish panic, I sent my family into silence and begged them not to tell anyone.

"Why? Who would buy food from the COVID girl? My business could not possibly survive a positive result.

"Here's the thing. For the entire duration of my trip, I joked about catching this disease. I shared memes, I made jokes, I thought I was invincible.

"I've been to some dark places in the last three days.

"Not only am I incredibly unwell, I am lonely, I am stressed, I am sad, I am scared … and I am yet to wrap my arms around the ones I love.

"I have returned home to recover in an empty house … but after receiving some beautiful messages, calls, handwritten cards and flowers dropped to my doorstep, it has only made me realise that the two things I need right now (apart from copious amounts of paracetamol) are love and support.

"And to think that two days ago, I begged my family to not give people that opportunity because I was worried about the business, that nobody would ever buy from me ever again … how ridiculous.

"Right now, the ONLY important thing is protecting each other by alleviating the stress on our healthcare system. To be frank, it is somewhat too little too late.

"What I hope you take away from this? Two things.

"If a 26-year-old, fit, healthy woman experienced the most sinister symptoms of all - I cannot stress to you enough how easily I have felt this virus's ability to kill the elderly and compromised.

"That's somebody we all know and love. And the only thing you've been asked to do is stay inside. STAY THE F INSIDE.

"Whilst the closure of our small businesses (mine included) for the foreseeable future makes this more achievable, it is a scary time for us all and our economy, but we are all riding this wave together. We are all affected.

"Finally - don't be afraid of a positive result. I wish somebody had told me to 'get over myself'. It is what it is. I am not the COVID girl.

"That's just the selfish, panic story I'm telling myself.

"There are so many bigger and more important things taking place right now than the reputation of my small business.

"My health will return, the virus will go away, and in due course - the business will bounce back. I am optimistic about that.

"Stay calm, stay positive, stay clean, stay kind, STAY THE F INSIDE and wash your damn hands."





Originally published as 'Stay the f**k inside': Young virus victim's lesson