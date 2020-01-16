‘State of shock’: How a dad died on flight

Tanya Woodgate with her late husband Christopher and their three young children.

THE wife of a healthy father-of-three, who suddenly died while on-board an Air Canada flight bound for Australia, has spoken out about how her husband passed.

Passenger Christopher Woodgate, 38, was pronounced dead when the flight landed in Honolulu on Saturday.

The flight from Vancouver was headed for Brisbane when it diverted to Honolulu because of the medical emergency, said Peter Fitzpatrick, an Air Canada spokesman.

Mr Woodgate's wife has since explained how her husband died, leaving their three young children without a father.

"I have been contacted by the Health Department who informed me that Chris passed away from a non-contagious strand of meningitis," Ms Woodgate told The Daily Mail.

It is understood Mr Woodgate, who was travelling with five children, his wife and another family member, had been sick prior to the flight.

Meningitis is a serious bacterial infection that can cause death in a matter of hours if not treated. While most people recover if treated early, they may have permanent long-term effects including brain damage, hearing loss and learning disabilities.

Posting to Facebook, Ms Woodgate said she was completely heartbroken and in a "state of disbelief and shock".

Chris Woodgate (right) fell ill on an Air Canada plane from Vancouver to Brisbane.

"I have lost a wonderful husband and Liam, Callum and Mia have lost their amazing dad. Our world will never be the same," she wrote.

There were 257 passengers and 13 crew members on the flight. The airline provided passengers with hotel and food vouchers while in Honolulu. The passengers left Honolulu on Sunday on a different flight, airline spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick said.