Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tanya Woodgate with her late husband Christopher and their three young children.
Tanya Woodgate with her late husband Christopher and their three young children.
Health

‘State of shock’: How a dad died on flight

16th Jan 2020 9:48 AM

THE wife of a healthy father-of-three, who suddenly died while on-board an Air Canada flight bound for Australia, has spoken out about how her husband passed.

Passenger Christopher Woodgate, 38, was pronounced dead when the flight landed in Honolulu on Saturday.

The flight from Vancouver was headed for Brisbane when it diverted to Honolulu because of the medical emergency, said Peter Fitzpatrick, an Air Canada spokesman.

Mr Woodgate's wife has since explained how her husband died, leaving their three young children without a father.

Tanya Woodgate with her late husband Christopher and their three young children.
Tanya Woodgate with her late husband Christopher and their three young children.

"I have been contacted by the Health Department who informed me that Chris passed away from a non-contagious strand of meningitis," Ms Woodgate told The Daily Mail.

It is understood Mr Woodgate, who was travelling with five children, his wife and another family member, had been sick prior to the flight.

Meningitis is a serious bacterial infection that can cause death in a matter of hours if not treated. While most people recover if treated early, they may have permanent long-term effects including brain damage, hearing loss and learning disabilities.

Posting to Facebook, Ms Woodgate said she was completely heartbroken and in a "state of disbelief and shock".

Chris Woodgate (right) fell ill on an Air Canada plane from Vancouver to Brisbane.
Chris Woodgate (right) fell ill on an Air Canada plane from Vancouver to Brisbane.

"I have lost a wonderful husband and Liam, Callum and Mia have lost their amazing dad. Our world will never be the same," she wrote.

There were 257 passengers and 13 crew members on the flight. The airline provided passengers with hotel and food vouchers while in Honolulu. The passengers left Honolulu on Sunday on a different flight, airline spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick said.

More Stories

Show More
air canada airline disease father killed flying seniors-news sudden death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vegetable prices expected to rise by up to 50 per cent

        premium_icon Vegetable prices expected to rise by up to 50 per cent

        News One of the Lockyer Valley’s biggest vegetable producers is just one of many that has significantly cut back production because of the unforgiving drought.

        RSPCA removes miniature horses from property

        premium_icon RSPCA removes miniature horses from property

        News Investigations into the treatment of a number of miniature horses have begun after...

        Aviation Students Soar

        premium_icon Aviation Students Soar

        News Aviation students take USQ to new heights with Qantas

        Crews stop flames from spreading in two-storey unit blaze

        premium_icon Crews stop flames from spreading in two-storey unit blaze

        News Fire crews have saved a unit from going up in flames.