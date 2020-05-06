Stars reveal sexy Met Gala outfits at home

There is no bigger day on the fashion calendar than the annual Met Gala - the $US30,000-a-head hot-ticket ball, thrown by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

After the indefinite postponement of this year's event, originally scheduled to be held in New York today (as it is every year, on the first Monday in May), it is being mourned online.

Pregnant singer Katy Perry - who last year dressed as a human chandelier in a bejewelled Moschino dress - revealed what she would have worn … and it did not disappoint.

Perry, 35, was planning on sporting a Jean Paul Gaultier design, complete with a cone-shaped bra in an apparent tribute to Madonna.

Of course, the outfit was perfectly tied into this year's theme, About Time: Fashion and Duration.

Perry's outfit was a modern take on Madonna's Blonde Ambition tour costume circa 1983, and featured a baby bump-shaped harness and matching brassiere.

She captioned the image, "what would have been … #TheMetBall2020".

Katy Perry at last year’s Met Gala, which was themed around Camp: Notes on Fashion. Picture: Getty Images

It came as a Wintour-approved virtual celebration of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala was held on Instagram.

Dubbed #MetGalaChallenge, American Vogue and Met regular Billy Porter invited fashion followers to recreate their favourite look in an Instagram challenge (via #MetGalaChallenge).

From Beyonce's naked Givenchy dress to Rihanna's infamous Pope-inspired Maison Martin Margiela outfit, this is how the outfits were recreated in isolation, with a DIY spin.

@plastiquepussey does Beyonce. Picture: Instagram

Queen Bey’s original gown from 2015. Picture: Getty Images

The Kardashian-Jenners by @pedritopedro. Picture: Instagram

Wintour's US Vogue Insta feed has hand-picked the most jaw-dropping celebrity outfit recreations, as Hollywood star Julia Roberts shared a BTS of what she would have worn to the ball and Kylie Jenner mused on the hidden wardrobe malfunction of one of her Met Gala outfits.

From Lady Gaga to Beyonce's now-iconic looks, Instagram users have recreated the wild and wacky outfits worn by celebrities to the VVVIP event over the years, to shocking and hilarious result.

@kalaenouveau does Cardi B. Picture: Instagram

Hustlers star Cardi B last year. Picture: Getty Images

@kat.mcnamara as Gigi Hadid. Picture: Instagram

Gigi Hadid at the Met Gala in 2017. Picture: Getty Images

@glambear_ as Janelle Monae. Picture: Instagram

Janelle Monae at last year’s ball. Picture: Getty Images

@jakobvegh channels Celine Dion. Picture: Instagram

Celine Dion’s fringed outfit from 2019. Picture: AFP

@sanja_nestorovic_as Rihanna. Picture: Instagram

The OG on the steps of the Met crica 2018. Picture: Getty Images

@gabbi_mosher as Rihanna. Picture: Instagram

Originally published as Stars reveal sexy Met Gala outfits at home