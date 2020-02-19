Star Bronco suffers suspected ACL injury
Broncos enforcer Matt Lodge has suffered a suspected season-ending ACL tear in a crushing blow to Brisbane's premiership hopes.
The Courier-Mail can reveal Lodge collapsed at training yesterday with Brisbane's No.1 prop sent for immediate scans, the results of which will be known this afternoon.
The Broncos face a nervous wait and are hoping the scans will show Lodge has only suffered a more minor knee injury.
But Lodge is privately resigned to his 2020 campaign being over before it starts with the Brisbane bookend believing he has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.
A knee reconstruction would end Lodge's season with the prop facing a likely eight-to-nine month recovery.
The loss of Lodge for an extended period would be a devastating blow to Brisbane's hopes of launching a premiership charge in the wake of their 58-0 finals debacle against the Eels last year.
The 117kg Lodge is Brisbane's most important prop and is viewed as a leader by the club.
