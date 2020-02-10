Menu
Springfield Rise grants program now open

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
10th Feb 2020 9:54 AM
Springfield Rise Community Grants Program through Community Enterprise Foundation are offering $15,000 worth of community grants.

The program, which is now taking applications, is a partnership between Lendlease and the Community Enterprise Foundation.

The program will focus on new and emerging groups and not-for-profit organisations that haven't been funded before through the program.

To date, the program has funded close to $79,000 in programs like native beehive programs for local schools and kindergartens, wildlife nest boxes, school diversity initiatives and mentoring program.

The $15,000 grant will be divided into 5 $3,000 lots. Applications will close on March 31.

For more information visit cia.communityenterprisefoundation.com.au/Program/Index/1

