Springfield Lakes resident runs for Division 2 councillor

Springfield Lakes resident Sarah Knopke recently announced her candidacy for Division 2 in the upcoming Ipswich City Council election.

Mrs Knopke, who is running as an independent, has lived in Ipswich her whole life, growing up in Redbank Plains, living in Dinmore and finally settling down in Springfield Lakes.

“I’ve always been passionate about the community,” she said

“It’s the time for fresh blood and fresh attitudes.”

Mrs Knopke said that although the previous council had done some good things, they had also acted atrociously.

“Whatever the full extent of what happened, it cannot happen again,” she said.

“I love where I live, and I’ve always been proud to say that I am from Ipswich.

“I think with what has happened recently there are people in the community that aren’t proud of where they’re from.

“There are also people who have never been to Ipswich that have a terrible image about who we are and what we’re about.

“I want to promote the profile; I want to regain a good reputation and make Ipswich a place where residents are proud to live in.”

Mrs Knopke has also been involved with a of variety sports clubs and community groups.

She is currently a committee member for Greater Springfield’s Chamber of Commerce and run’s a program called Philanthropub Friday’s with Orion Hotel which donates money to a different charity every month.

“I’m very much a hands-on person, I’m not someone that just goes and shakes hands at a fundraising event,” Mrs Knopke said.

“I like to be the person behind the barbecue actually hands on helping out – helping raise funds.”

Mrs Knopke said that if elected as well as promoting Ipswich in general she wanted to focus on promoting businesses in Ipswich.