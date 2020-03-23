Sports takes further hit in Bundy

Bundaberg Golf Club is still looking to continue at this stage.

GOLF: The Bundaberg Golf Club will find out today whether players can continue to use the golf course.

The club's staff were in meetings yesterday with Golf Queensland and Golf Australia to discuss what would happen following the Federal Government's move to shut down venues yesterday following the spread of coronavirus.

At this stage the club is closed but the golf course is running.

But more details will be released today.

All other sports, other than greyhounds and horse racing have been stopped for the time being.

OzTag was the first to stop, postponing everything until June 1 at the earliest.

Beach 365 volleyball also made the decision on Sunday night to stop all fixtures.

A return date is not known at this stage.

Touch Australia, in consultation with Queensland Touch, stopped all competitions, including Bundy Touch events, until May 4 at the earliest.

The stop comes into effect tomorrow.

"Consistent with our approach to date, we continue to monitor the risk to our community, and it is on this basis that we have collectively decided to implement a temporary suspension of all community competitions," a statement from Touch Australia said.

Racing Queensland released a statement this afternoon saying that all race meets will go ahead but with strict measures to adhere to the rules with social distancing, hygiene and the coronavirus.

There will be more on that in Wednesday's paper and online.