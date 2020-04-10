Spelling’s hubby defends meet-and-greet fee

Dean McDermott angrily slammed those who criticised his wife Tori Spelling for charging money for a virtual meet-and-greet.

Dean McDermott angrily slammed those who criticised his wife Tori Spelling for charging money for a virtual meet-and-greet.

Dean McDermott angrily slammed those who criticised his wife for charging money for a virtual meet-and-greet.

In a lengthy video posted to Instagram, 53-year-old McDermott defended Tori Spelling, saying she was simply trying to earn a living and spread happiness amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I find myself having to come to my wife's defence yet again. I'm really disappointed because she's catching flack and being dragged for doing a live meet-and-greet," he said.

"People are upset that given the current situation we're in and the lockdown and the coronavirus that she's charging people money to do a meet-and-greet."

Tori Spelling complained about not being able to find any toilet paper in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

McDermott explained that a company approached the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star with the "great idea," saying "everyone needs entertainment". The idea was to bring "some levity and some fun and some humour and love to (quarantine)."

"Instead, because it's Tori Spelling, she gets dragged and she gets the haters coming down on her for simply doing something to entertain people," an increasingly angry McDermott said, "but more importantly, to provide for her family.

"What is wrong with that?" he continued. "What is wrong with providing for your family at this time? All the studios, everything is shut down. She has no way to work like everybody else. She has no job to go to, so why can she not work from home and do a live meet-and-greet with fans and give them some light and love and have some fun?"

The former Chopped Canada star cited influencers and other celebrities who are still profiting during the pandemic yet don't face the same level of criticism as Spelling.

"My wife is one of the hardest working women in the business, OK? And she is simply providing for her family so everybody needs to back off and just take a breath and relax," he implored.

"It used to be cancel culture, now it's drag culture, and this has to stop, too."

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and their in 2017. Picture: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation

Spelling's meet-and-greet was for 20 lucky fans, but the catch was that they'd have to pay $150 to gab with her. Backlash immediately ensued given how many people have lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19, though Spelling and McDermott are no strangers to financial woes themselves.

She has been sued twice by American Express for failing to pay back balances of $59,900 and $138,000. In 2017, the couple was sued by City National Bank for failing to make monthly payments on a loan.

The couple have five children: Liam, 13, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 3.

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Spelling's hubby defends meet-and-greet fee