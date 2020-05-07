Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Quest Ipswich has a special deal this Mother's Day.
Quest Ipswich has a special deal this Mother's Day.
News

Special deal to give mum relaxing staycation in Ipswich

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
7th May 2020 4:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEST Ipswich is offering local families the chance to spoil mum with an overnight stay in a serviced apartment this weekend at a significantly discounted rate.

Operations Manager Luke Frederick said guests could book a studio apartment for one night, either Friday, Saturday or Sunday night, for $50.

The offer is open to the first 30 reservations.

"It's a night's accommodation. You get all your crockery and cutlery if you want to do any cooking the room, obviously linen is all provided and everything like that," he said.

"It's essentially a serviced apartment room at a ridiculously cheap rate over the Mother's Day weekend."

 

Quest Ipswich has a special deal this Mother's Day.
Quest Ipswich has a special deal this Mother's Day.

Mr Frederick said while he hoped the promotion would remind the people of Ipswich of their services, he said it was also a good time for people to spoil their mums.

"Give mum the opportunity to get away from washing the dishes tonight or making the bed. Get her away from the screaming kids, just to say thank you," he said.

"The owners of the business Adam and Allison French are really big on family and things like that, of course it's tied in with Covid and everything … but to use that as the opportunity for it, it just felt like a good time and a good reason for people to just say 'why not?'"

To make a booking call 3813 6000 or email questipswich@questapartments.com.au

business ipswich ipswich accommodation mother's day quest apartments
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        THANK YOU: Hospital staff commended for work during virus

        premium_icon THANK YOU: Hospital staff commended for work during virus

        News Regions health professionals thanked for their hard work

        Latest Australian updates on COVID-19

        Latest Australian updates on COVID-19

        News NSW pours cold water on Mother's Day gatherings

        IN COURT: Full names of 24 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 24 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        Tributes flow for woman who had ‘heart of gold’

        premium_icon Tributes flow for woman who had ‘heart of gold’

        News “If there was someone who needed to be loved, she would give it.”