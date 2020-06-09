Special cinema experience on offer as restrictions lift

Residents itching to get back to big screen entertainment at the cinemas can now do so with a special kind of offering at Limelight Cinemas.

While the cinemas are not entirely open to the public just yet, the business is offering private group bookings for between 15 and 20 people.

It’s not clear when cinemas will be back operating as usual as restrictions worldwide have put delays on release dates for the latest blockbusters.

In the meantime, Limelight is screening the releases that were showing before cinemas closed as well as some classics.

“For 15 people at 25 bucks a head, it’s only $375 to hire out a cinema,” Limelight Cinemas manager Alexis Poulsen said.

Limelight Cinemas general manager Alexis Poulsen. Picture: Cordell Richardson

“We’re offering them in our lounge cinemas, so it’s really fun and you still get to enjoy the big screen with full service to your seat, movie experience.”

There’s also an option to do some big screen gaming with Mario Kart nights proving popular in the past.

“In the next six months, when we do re-open, will be huge with some of those blockbusters all on hold ready to come out. There’s a massive slate of blockbusters ready to go,” she said.

“We’re waiting. Australia has done an incredible job at flattening the curve, but now we’re waiting for the rest of the world to follow on.

“We’re offering that experience so people can get back to the movies in a safe environment.

“We’ve got all our COVID safe protocols in place and a COVID safe plan for the cinema.

“We’ve still got all of our staff on board. Some working and some, not at the moment.”

