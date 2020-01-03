Sobey is finally fitting in at Bullets

It's been a long time coming for Nathan Sobey but the first-year Bullet says he finally feels at home ahead of Saturday's grudge match in Cairns.

Sobey has called Brisbane his NBL home since April after Andrej Lemanis' side edged Sydney and South East Melbourne for his signature during the free-agency period.

But the 29-year-old admits he initially struggled to fit in at The Armoury.

That's all behind him now, however, with the star guard fully focused on getting his Bullets off to a winning start in the new year.

"Part of coming to a new team is trying to find out where you fit in and I was probably taking a little longer than we would've liked," Sobey said.

"But I'm definitely feeling better."

Such sentiments are backed by his numbers on the court.

Bullets star guard Nathan Sobey is starting to fit in. Picture: AAP

Sobey has accumulated 299 points at 16.6 this season and remains the competition's premier marksman with a 97 per cent record from the free-throw line.

Brisbane are starting to see glimpses of his best, with Sobey registering 29 and 24 in his past two games and the Commonwealth Games medallist says the side will continue to improve as well.

"We're heading in the right direction, we're doing the right things … so as long as we keep that mindset and keep improving, we'll have a good end to the season," he said.

"(Cairns) are playing some great basketball at the moment so we've just got to come out and keep playing the way we've been playing, stick to our cores and let the rest take care of itself."