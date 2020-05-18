Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fraser Island resident Rob Muller heads home to Orchid Beach after picking up supplies in Hervey Bay. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Fraser Island resident Rob Muller heads home to Orchid Beach after picking up supplies in Hervey Bay. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Environment

Snakes alive, fish biting, dingoes skinnier amid island iso

BRENDAN BOWERS
18th May 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCKDOWN life on Fraser Island is reminiscent of the old days. 

This is according to Orchid Beach resident and former local councillor Rob Muller who was one of the first people returning to Fraser Island on Saturday morning's barge.

Mr Muller had made a quick trip to the mainland after spending the eight weeks of isolation at his residence on Fraser Island.

"It has been amazing on the island during isolation," he said

"It felt like it did 50 years ago," he said.

Mr Muller believed the island had regenerated, with the tracks in good condition, beaches uncluttered and fishing improving.

"Some of the native wildlife are feeling the effects however," he said.

Goannas and snakes are becoming more active and visible including around camping areas while others are finding it a bit tough with fewer scraps available with no tourists.

That included the island's iconic dingoes. While it is illegal to feed the dingoes, Mr Muller said they still commonly dug up or found scraps which had been discarded by campers and fishers. 

In a sign that not all has returned to normal, Mr Muller, along with all others boarding the barge, had to have their temperatures checked before being allowed on.

"I know the island will return to how it was before the pandemic but it has been good to see it have a break," he said.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks fraser island isolation quarantine
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman in serious condition after vehicle rollover

        premium_icon Woman in serious condition after vehicle rollover

        Crime There have been three incidents in the Ipswich region, with one requiring a helicopter to attend.

        IN COURT: Full names of 12 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 12 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        ‘For Azza’: Tributes for man hit and killed by truck

        premium_icon ‘For Azza’: Tributes for man hit and killed by truck

        Crime The coronavirus has amplified the tragedy for parents of a man who died when he was...

        Queensland went head over heels for iso-freedom

        premium_icon Queensland went head over heels for iso-freedom

        News Birthdays, reunions: How we celebrated iso-freedom