Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two women have been hospitalised after suffering snake bites to their feet and legs.
Two women have been hospitalised after suffering snake bites to their feet and legs.
Health

Two women in hospital after snakes attack their feet, legs

9th May 2020 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two North Queensland women were hospitalised overnight after getting bitten by a snake.

One woman, in her 20s, was bitten on the foot at a private residence at Balgal Beach about 7pm Friday.

She was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

A second woman, in her 30s, was reportedly bitten by a snake on the leg at a Cloncurry address about 12.45am today.

She was taken to Cloncurry Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Snake bites hospitalise two women

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What are you doing for mum this Sunday?

        premium_icon What are you doing for mum this Sunday?

        News Everything you can do in Ipswich to spoil mum this Sunday

        How this postie goes above and beyond on his mail run

        premium_icon How this postie goes above and beyond on his mail run

        Community “I always have a talk, I get told off for talking too much"

        GRAPHIC CONTENT: Bodybuilder guilty of child porn possession

        premium_icon GRAPHIC CONTENT: Bodybuilder guilty of child porn possession

        News More than 2000 images and videos were found on his devices

        JOBS: Send your resume to these 10 businesses

        premium_icon JOBS: Send your resume to these 10 businesses

        News Good news for jobseekers with a number of positions available