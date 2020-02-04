Snag yourself a bargain at big thrift shop sale

Lifeline Ipswich regional business manager Neil Ramm at the superstore in Raceview ahead of the $2 garage sale.

CRATES full to the brim of clothes, toys, bric-a-brac, household goods, sporting equipment and tools are ready to be unpacked ahead of Lifeline’s $2 garage sale this week.

Bargain shoppers will be able to update their wardrobes and their homes for less over three big days from February 7-9.

Ipswich mum of two Rachael King said sales like this allowed her to pick up new items without breaking her strict budget.

“I have two kids and buying clothes for them all the time can be really expensive,” she said.

“That’s why I like to shop at sales like this, because the items I buy are in good condition.

“These clothes will be good for the kids to run around and play in for a few months.

“Kids always grow so fast, so instead of going out and buying new things all the time, I can pick up some quality second-hand items for a fraction of the cost.”

All proceeds from the sale will go towards Lifeline’s 24-hour telephone counselling and suicide prevention counselling services. The service is available 24/7 and is a confidential service for every Australian experiencing a personal crisis or thinking about suicide.

Lifeline answers around 170,000 calls each year on 13 11 14 from Queenslanders seeking help.

Trained telephone crisis supporters are able to listen to your situation, provide immediate support, help clarify options and choices available to you as well as give you referral information for other services in your local area.

The Lifeline $2 garage sale will be held at the Raceview warehouse only, which is located at 128 Briggs Rd, Raceview.

The warehouse will be open from 9am-7pm on February 7, and 9am-4pm on February 8 and 9.

If you are unable to make the sale this week, a $2 clothing sale will he held from March 6-8.

In addition, thousands of books will be on sale for as little as $1 at the upcoming Ipswich Lifeline Bookfest, which will be held at the same location from April 3-5.