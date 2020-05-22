Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency crews are battling a house fire in Brisbane’s south, with think smoke covering the surrounding area.
Emergency crews are battling a house fire in Brisbane’s south, with think smoke covering the surrounding area.
News

Smoke blankets suburb as fireys battle house blaze

by Nathan Edwards
22nd May 2020 8:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE fighters are battling a house fire in Brisbane's south, with thick smoke covering the surrounding area.

The fire broke out on Beaudesert Rd at Acacia Ridge just after 5.30pm, with Queensland Fire and Emergency crews on scene trying to control the blaze.

Police have shut down Beaudesert Rd between Kerry Rd and Mortimer Rd and have advised motorists to avoid the area if possible.

There is thick smoke across Acacia Ridge.
There is thick smoke across Acacia Ridge.

No one is believed to have been in the house when the fire broke out.

QFES has advised all nearby residents to close all windows and doors tonight to avoid thick smoke being blown across the area.

Originally published as Smoke blankets suburb as fireys battle house blaze

firefighters house fire smoke

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Final call for Pet Parade entries

        premium_icon Final call for Pet Parade entries

        News Even though the Ipswich Show didn’t take place this year, it hasn’t stopped the popular Pets Parade, and this is your last chance to get your pet entered.

        Ipswich’s 50 most influential people

        premium_icon Ipswich’s 50 most influential people

        News We're listing Ipswich's most influential people

        Three killed in horror crash near Chinchilla

        premium_icon Three killed in horror crash near Chinchilla

        News TRAGEDY: Sadly three people have lost their lives after a horrific crash near...

        ScoMo’s secret plan to save country

        ScoMo’s secret plan to save country

        Business Up to 412,000 new jobs could be created by boosting gas alone.