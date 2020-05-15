Smelly problem could force closure of pig rescue sanctuary

The Lismore City Council has been investigating the complaint against the Contented Pig Inn since early 2019.

COMPLAINTS about the smell at a Northern Rivers pig rescue sanctuary have put the future of the facility under threat.

The owners of the Contented Pig Inn Rescue Sanctuary, which is located at Tuntable Creek, are working with Lismore City Council to find a solution.

The sanctuary rescues abused, neglected or abandoned pigs and has had success in rehoming the pigs in recent times.

Owner Kathie Anderson said the complaints had left her in a difficult position when deciding how to proceed with the sanctuary.

"My only alternative at the moment is to move or to remove 95 per cent of my animals," she said.

"Both things are not just inconvenient, but also stressful and expensive for me to be able to move all my animals and then selling two properties, which means giving up my home and my financial future.

"All I want from the council is … an alternative for us to be able to stay and to work something out that is suitable for everybody.

The council has been investigating the complaints since early 2019 by carrying out several inspections from nearby properties.

"Council came to the conclusion that the odour was occurring as a direct result of the number of pigs at the property, the way in which the pigs were kept and the location they were kept within the property near neighbouring properties," a council statement read.

"In an attempt to find a solution, we asked the sanctuary to reduce the number of pigs to ensure that the property and animals are managed in such a way that the offensive odour is not created and is appropriate for the location and amenity of other residents."

A petition on Change.org to save the sanctuary has received significant community support, with more than 500 signatures at the time of writing.

"Everyone's been quite supportive and people understand that animals need sanctuary … a lot of these animals we've taken on … would've been in situations where they would otherwise have been dead through no fault of their own," Ms Anderson said.

The council is currently in the process of working with Ms Anderson to find a solution which balances the needs of the sanctuary and the needs of nearby residents.

"Council is supportive of people operating legitimate animal rescue operations and is aware of the fate of most unwanted, mistreated and abandoned pigs, but we must also be conscious of the comfort of those residents that live close to these types of establishments," a council statement said.