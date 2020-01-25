Slow-moving storm dumps 65mm in one hour

A storm warning has been released for parts of southeast Queensland.

THE weekend has started off with a bang for parts of southeast Queensland, with a slow-moving storm bringing some heavy rainfall.

Brisbane residents received a severe thunderstorm warning about 4am, but by that stage heavy rain had already fallen to the west.

Bundamba, in Ipswich, received 65mm in the hour leading to 3.30am.

As of 4.50am, storms were detected near Lowood, Fernvale, Mount Nebo, the D'Aguilar Ranges and Rosewood.

They were due to hit the area south of Esk, Hatton Vale and southern Lake Wivenhoe by 5.20am and Laidley, Gatton, Esk and northern Lake Wivenhoe by 5.50 am.

The stormy start comes after an uncomfortable working week for the southeast, with humidity reaching as high as 92 per cent on the Sunshine Coast - higher than the notoriously humid Singapore.