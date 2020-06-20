Go behind the scenes of some of Australia’s most dramatic, horrifying, heartbreaking, frightening, shocking and infamous events.

The brave women and men who tirelessly protect us, rescue us and save us constantly carry the burden of that responsibility - and not just when they put their uniforms on.

Psychologist Stephen Heydt says emergency services professionals are exposed to a "slow drip of trauma" over the course of their careers.

The Night Watch series – coming soon.

"I'm not sure that the human brain is designed to deal with this day in, day out, week in week out," Mr Heydt reveals.

They are the resilient police officers, paramedics, firefighters and medical professionals, who face down the challenges of their calling to keep us safe, no matter the obstacle, more often than not while most of us are sleeping.

They are more often than not seen but not heard even though they are our hope in the darkness, the hand that reaches through flames for yours, that bravely stands between you and evil, that puts your safety ahead of theirs or pushes another breath into your lungs when the last one has touched your lips.

They are The Night Watch.

Clinical psychologist Stephen Heydt who has worked with an array of first responders and emergency services workers. Picture: Richard Dobson

Launching on the longest night of the year, Sunday, June 21, The Night Watch is a gripping 12-part documentary series recognising the "every night" heroes doing the exceptional.

They are the extraordinary Australians who shine brightest at night, the brave women and men of the emergency services, our superheroes.

Originally published as 'Slow drip of trauma': Go behind The Night Watch