Sloane focused on bouncing back

Newly-appointed Crows captain Rory Sloane said all his off-season thoughts and discussions have been about how Adelaide can bounce back from a disappointing 2019.

Sloane, 29, was on Monday anointed Adelaide's stand-alone skipper for 2020 after Taylor Walker stood down as a dual leader at the end of the last season.

Sloane said a new coach, a host of fresh faces coupled with a strong pre-season has the Crows focused on again proving themselves as one of the league's powerhouse sides.

"Your constantly thinking how are we going to get into the Top 8, how are we going to get back playing some really good footy next year,'' Sloane said on SEN SA Breakfast.

"What are we doing next. Fast-tracked to laying some really good footy.

New Adelaide Crows captain Rory Sloane. Picture: AAP/Mark Brake)

"Anything is possible, we've got a really strong core and we're going to see a lot of really good footy from some of our young boys.

We'll be pushing to win as many games as possible and to get back into that Top 8,'' he said.

Pick No. 44 in 2008, Sloane is a dual Malcolm Blight Medallist and said he thought it was vital for new coach Matthew Nicks to get a feel for the football club before coming to a decision as to who will lead Adelaide on-field next season.

"For me it important that Nicksy came in, he didn't know any of us, I thought it was really important for him to get to know this playing, seeing what was a fit, seeing what was the best thing for this group before making a decision,'' Sloane added

Sloane has a new-look leadership group which includes Tom Lynch, Matt Crouch and newcomers Brodie Smith and Tom Doedee with former co-captain Taylor Walker and All-Australian defender Daniel Talia taking a back seat.

"Those two (Walker and Talia) they didn't feel like they needed a title to lead this year,'' Sloane said.

Rory Sloane of the Crows in action during the 2019 AFL match between Adelaide and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

"They'll still play huge leadership roles at our football club this year, but without titles.

"That's the ultimate sign of great leadership, that's what this group is about, they felt it was important to elevate young guys,'' he said.

Sloane said a solid off season and a fresh look had Adelaide in good shape for 2020 and he was looking forward to taking a solid pre-season into match simulation.

"Every pre-season is different,'' Sloane said.

"These young guys are super excited, training the house down.

"There are few spots up for grabs and the standard of training has gone up, it's exciting, these young kids are training the house down.

"We've put a lot of time into our defensive structure, which I think is exciting, we haven't played anyone yet but I can't wait to play some games,'' he said.