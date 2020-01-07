Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A large group of slain Gold Coast teen Jack Beasley’s friends have turned up at court for the appearance of one of his four accused killers.
A large group of slain Gold Coast teen Jack Beasley’s friends have turned up at court for the appearance of one of his four accused killers.
Crime

Slain teen’s friends gather at court as accused appears

by Greg Stolz
7th Jan 2020 12:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LARGE group of slain Gold Coast teen Jack Beasley's friends have turned up at court for the appearance of one of his accused killers.

Mamal-J Toala, 18, is one of four Beenleigh teens charged with stabbing Jack to death in Surfers Paradise on December 13.

He was not required to appear at a mention in Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday but about 20 of Jack's mates turned up to follow the case.

They told media they had been instructed by Jack's parents not to comment.

The case was adjourned for another mention on February 20.

The other three accused are juveniles and are expected to face Southport Childrens Court later this month.

Jack Beasley’s older brother Mitch with parents Brett and Belinda Beasley at his funeral at the Southport Church of Christ on December 23. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling
Jack Beasley’s older brother Mitch with parents Brett and Belinda Beasley at his funeral at the Southport Church of Christ on December 23. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

A former Pacific Pines State High student and Helensvale Hornets rugby league club player, Jack, 17, was hugely popular in his local community, with more than 1000 people attending his funeral.

court jack beasley mamal-j toala murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nudes to fall from our skies

        premium_icon Nudes to fall from our skies

        News It will be raining nude skydivers over the skies of Toogoolawah next month as daredevils attempt to break a world record that has stood for 30 years.

        Police issue warning after spate of thefts

        premium_icon Police issue warning after spate of thefts

        News Vehicle owners are urged to be vigilant after “opportunistic” thieves target...

        What 150l of water looks like each day

        premium_icon What 150l of water looks like each day

        Environment Southeast Queenslanders are being urged to make water savings their number one new...

        Lockyer Valley butcher shop digs deep as bushfires blaze

        premium_icon Lockyer Valley butcher shop digs deep as bushfires blaze

        News A Plainland shop pledged it would donate money for every sale to the Queensland...