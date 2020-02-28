Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A shot that is incredibly hard to master with only a handful of professional players on the mens tour actually using it, has been made to look easy by a six-year-old.
A shot that is incredibly hard to master with only a handful of professional players on the mens tour actually using it, has been made to look easy by a six-year-old.
Offbeat

GRAND SLAM BABY! Six-year-old tennis prodigy goes viral

28th Feb 2020 7:05 PM | Updated: 7:06 PM

Watch out Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka, this youngster is coming for the throne of best looking one-handed backhand in tennis.

A shot that is incredibly hard to master with only a handful of professional players on the mens tour actually using it, has been made to look easy by a six-year-old.

A video of the supremely talented youngster, Ethan, shows he has mastered the art of the one-handed backhand.

The footage shows him absolutely rocketing several balls back with form that puts him alongside Federer, Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem.

Social media simply couldn't get enough of the diminutive tennis prodigy with more than 1,000 retweets and 8,000 likes on the video alone.

It even captured the attention of tennis racquet company Babolat and current world number 35 Sloane Stephens.

"MIND … BLOWN. Who is this kid?! At this rate we'll see him on the tour in no time," Babolat tweeted.

"YO!! That backhand though! #tennis," ESPN reporter Michael Eaves wrote.

At the rate this kid is going, we'll be seeing him on the professional circuit smashing backhand winners in no time.

tennis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thieves caught on CCTV breaking into business three times

        premium_icon Thieves caught on CCTV breaking into business three times

        News THIEVES have left a business owner ‘devastated’ after a strange break-in where they disappeared several times during the crime

        Sunwater announces whether it will appeal flood judgment

        premium_icon Sunwater announces whether it will appeal flood judgment

        News Lawyers have called for the State Government to step in.

        Prisoner denies supplying drugs in jail

        premium_icon Prisoner denies supplying drugs in jail

        Crime Alleged prison drug supplier set for trial

        Lockyer gel blaster business hit by theives for second time

        premium_icon Lockyer gel blaster business hit by theives for second time

        News FOR the second time in a month, thieves have targeted a family business.