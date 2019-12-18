Menu
The Raiders joke about 'six again' in their Christmas video.
Rugby League

‘Six to goooo’: Raiders joke about howler

18th Dec 2019 2:33 PM

Canberra might not have won the grand final this year, but they've become No.1 when it comes to social media plays.

 

It was no different when they released their Christmas video this week.

 

In the clip, written and performed by Denis Carnahan of 'Queensland's Everywhere' fame, the video is a take on 'The 12 Days of Christmas' featuring everything from "12 revelling Rickys" to "Nick Cotric in a tight tee".

 

The video even references the controversial refereeing howler in the grand final with "six to gooooo".

 

Even the faulty fireworks that got stuck in Joey Leilua's eye get a run.

 

 

 

canberra raiders nrl grand final 2019 sydney roosers
