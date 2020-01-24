Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Six fireys suffer serious injuries

by Stephanie Bedo
24th Jan 2020 9:07 AM

MULTIPLE fires are burning in Australia's southeast and rising temperatures are causing dangerous fire conditions across the country.Stephanie Bedo

Six Rural Fire Service volunteers were injured when a water tanker rolled while fighting a blaze in New South Wales overnight.

The six were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The fireys were tackling the Clyde Mountain fire in Eurobodalla on the South Coast.

New South Wales Deputy Premier John Barilaro told the ABC their injuries may be spinal.

"You can see clearly it's tough conditions and our volunteers are going beyond the norm to try to protect community and lives," he said.

Paramedics were called to the scene at the corner of the Princes Highway and Tomakin Road, Mogo, just after 11pm on Thursday.

The injured firefighters are being treated at Batemans Bay Hospital.

Several fires are burning at emergency warning levels across NSW and the ACT.

 

More Stories

Show More
bushfires editors picks fires rural firefighters volunteer fire fighters

Just In

    Trump snaps after watching ad

    Trump snaps after watching ad
    • 24th Jan 2020 12:50 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grandma charged with trafficking $80k in drugs

        premium_icon Grandma charged with trafficking $80k in drugs

        Crime NAMED: A Blackbutt grandmother appeared emotional and shaken during her court appearance on 60 drug charges.

        Woman in hospital after miniature horse attack

        premium_icon Woman in hospital after miniature horse attack

        News A woman suffered injuries to her face and head after an incident on a private...

        Find out how much money is pouring through our pokies

        premium_icon Find out how much money is pouring through our pokies

        News Millions of dollars is poured into poker machines in Ipswich every year, with local...

        Willowbank Raceway charity

        premium_icon Willowbank Raceway charity

        News Willowbank Raceway will be dedicating their upcoming Test ‘n’ Tune to Rural Aid...