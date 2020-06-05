‘Similar’ Aldi product baffles shoppers

Two Aldi products with near-identical packaging have sparked a furious debate online, with people accusing the supermarket of "false advertising".

In a post in the Aldi Fans Australia Facebook group, a man shared a photo of the Aldi branded Beautifully Butterfully spread in 500 grams and one kilo varieties.

In the caption he warned other customers that despite the products appearing similar, they tasted very different.

The two Aldi products look almost identical – but there's a catch, according to some shoppers.

"Just a head's up people, these are not the same product," he wrote.

"The 1kg catering tub on the left is cheap, sh*tty, nasty margarine, the 500g on the right is a beautifully butterfully tasty dairy blend."

His post soon attracted hundreds of comments from other shoppers saying they too had made the same mistake as him.

While both were the same Aldi brand, the 500 gram size had a description saying it was a "award-winning" and a "dairy blend".

Meanwhile, the one kilo tub was just described as "super soft" and "spreadable" and, according to many customers, not worth the saving of buying in bulk.

They complained that while the two spreads looked the same they tasted very different. Picture: Matthew Vasilescu/AAP

One person even argued it was "false advertising" by Aldi to sell the two products with similar packaging, only for them to taste so different.

"Silly me. I purchased it and am yet to open. They shouldn't have such similar packaging," one person wrote, while another added: "Thanks for the heads up! Easy to overlook the difference."

Others added they too had been "caught" the same way the original poster had.

But not everyone hated the jumbo-sized tub.

"I bought it ages ago and yes it tastes awful, straight to the bin it went," one person wrote, while another added: "Yes, I found this out the hard way."

But not everyone agreed, with one person arguing that it wasn't Aldi's fault they hadn't been able to tell the different between the two products.

"People buying it and expecting it to taste the same as expensive butter are nuts," they wrote.

Others didn't think the one kilo tub tasted that bad either, with another person praising the jumbo-sized spread as "so yummy and cheap".

News.com.au has contacted Aldi for comment.

Originally published as 'Similar' Aldi product baffles shoppers