Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RACQ CQ Rescue has flown an ill 29-year-old sailor from the bulk carrier Pan Bora which was moored at Hay Point yesterday. PICTURE: RACQ CQ Rescue
RACQ CQ Rescue has flown an ill 29-year-old sailor from the bulk carrier Pan Bora which was moored at Hay Point yesterday. PICTURE: RACQ CQ Rescue
Breaking

Sick sailor evacuated from bulk carrier off Mackay coast

Ashley Pillhofer
16th Mar 2020 12:18 PM | Updated: 12:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been evacuated from a bulk carrier moored off Hay Point under COVID-19 precautions.

RACQ CQ Rescue landed on the 292-metre long bulk carrier yesterday about 3.30pm to airlift a sick crewman to hospital.

RACQ CQ Rescue has flown an ill 29-year-old sailor from the bulk carrier Pan Bora which was moored at Hay Point yesterday. PICTURE: RACQ CQ Rescue
RACQ CQ Rescue has flown an ill 29-year-old sailor from the bulk carrier Pan Bora which was moored at Hay Point yesterday. PICTURE: RACQ CQ Rescue

The 39-year-old Filipino sailor had become unwell on the vessel Pan Bona and required immediate hospitalisation, an RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said.

She said because the vessel had been in port in South Korea about 18 days ago, the CQ Rescue crew wore personal protective equipment during the airlift.

The Bell 412 chopper flew direct to the vessel.

A doctor, Critical Crew Paramedic and rescue crewman attended the patient for 30 minutes while the helicopter's blades continued to turn.

The patient was flown directly to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition and arrived at 4.15pm.

The RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the flight crew took COVID-19 precuations.

More Stories

Show More
coronaviruis coronavirus mackay covid-19 racq cq rescue
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man injured in quad bike incident

        premium_icon Man injured in quad bike incident

        News A Lockyer Waters man was taken to the Ipswich Hospital.

        IN COURT: Full names of 84 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 84 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a list of those due in court

        Virus cases near 300 as death toll rises

        Virus cases near 300 as death toll rises

        Health Working from home could soon become the new norm for Aussies

        State’s schools to stay open … for now

        premium_icon State’s schools to stay open … for now

        Education How Queensland schools are trying to stop coronavirus