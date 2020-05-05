Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

Shy marsupials come out to play during lockdown

by Chris Calcino
5th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Malanda Falls Caravan Park is becoming a playground for Lumholtz's tree kangaroos feeling adventurous in the absence of tourists.

This inquisitive Lumholtz's tree-kangaroo stopped for a photo on the grounds of the Malanda Falls Caravan Park before quickly scarpering back into the rainforest. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
This inquisitive Lumholtz's tree-kangaroo stopped for a photo on the grounds of the Malanda Falls Caravan Park before quickly scarpering back into the rainforest. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Sightings of the notoriously shy creatures have become more frequent in recent weeks, with park manager Janine Reilly even finding one on her backyard trampoline.

She was too slow to photograph that bouncy fellow - but she managed to snap this picture of a tree kangaroo at the park fence just before it scarpered into the rainforest.

Originally published as Shy marsupials come out to play during lockdown

More Stories

covid-19 fnq lifestyle lockdown malanda tree kangaroo marsupials

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillors warned about risks of messaging apps

        premium_icon Councillors warned about risks of messaging apps

        News Councillors have been reminded of the rules and risks of using messaging apps to discuss council business.

        Business steps up as COVID-19 cuts into fundraising efforts

        premium_icon Business steps up as COVID-19 cuts into fundraising efforts

        News The RSL sub branch had only 10 per cent of usual fundraising amount

        May the fourth be with you

        premium_icon May the fourth be with you

        Family Fun Five things you can at home to celebrate Star Wars Day!

        REVEALED: Target date for restaurants, cafes to reopen

        premium_icon REVEALED: Target date for restaurants, cafes to reopen

        News Premier sets ambitious target to reopen Queensland’s cafes and restaurants