Les and Marion Retschlag from Tivoli took part in Front Yard Friday.
News

Show spirit shines bright on Ipswich streets

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
16th May 2020 7:00 AM
WHILE there will be no Ipswich Show this weekend, a number of Ipswich residents brought a taste of the show home by decorating their front yards and driveways yesterday for the Ipswich Show public holiday in what was called Front Yard Friday.

Yuto Matsuda, 7. People in Minnis Street have decorated their yards for the show holiday. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Graham Keidge and his neighbours on Minnis St, Eastern Heights, took part and displayed farm equipment, vintage machinery, clown heads and a horticultural display.

“It’s a bit of a thrill, I suppose, for everybody,” Mr Keidge said.

“Between the three of us (neighbours), we tried to fit in different areas of the show.”

Mr Keidge has been involved in the Ipswich Show for more than 50 years.

Julia and Graham Keidge have decorated their yard for the show holiday. . Picture: Cordell Richardson
Ipswich’s largest firework was also set off last night in a special fireworks display.

This year would have been the city’s 147th show.

This is only the third time that the Ipswich Show has been cancelled due to two world wars, and now COVID-19.

