Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

‘Give herself an uppercut’: Hanson’s poll tactic under fire

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
4th Jan 2020 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

LNP president David Hutchinson said he would be surprised if One Nation wanted to see the Government returned at this year's state election, claiming Labor had shown no interest in regional Queensland.

It comes after The Courier-Mail revealed One Nation leader Pauline Hanson would deny the major parties preferences at the October 31 poll.

Mr Hutchinson said if voters were still considering giving their vote to a minor party, the LNP needed to reach out and connect with them.

"This is exactly what (Opposition Leader) Deb Frecklington and her team have been doing and will continue to do between now and the election," he said.

Pauline Hanson
Pauline Hanson

 

David Hutchinson
David Hutchinson

"I'd be very surprised if One Nation wanted to see a return of this Palaszczuk Labor Government that has shown no interest in regional Queenslanders, and whose priority is jobs for their union cronies."

United Australia Party leader Clive Palmer said Senator Hanson needed to stop "flip-flopping" on preference deals.

"Pauline Hanson should give herself an uppercut for creating uncertainty when Australians need stability more than ever," he said.

More Stories

Show More
david hutchinson lnp one nation pauline hanson

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BOREDOM BUSTERS: Ipswich offers kids great January fun

        premium_icon BOREDOM BUSTERS: Ipswich offers kids great January fun

        News Ipswich offers some of the best holiday boredom busters around with a stash of innovative and cheerfully cheap activities

        Teens charged over slew of pre-Christmas burglaries

        premium_icon Teens charged over slew of pre-Christmas burglaries

        Crime Two youths have been charged over a series of alleged burglaries, a stolen vehicle...

        Alleged kill threat as butcher brothers fall out

        premium_icon Alleged kill threat as butcher brothers fall out

        Business Butcher brothers feud over how to carve up million dollar business.

        Council candidate donations exceed $35,000

        premium_icon Council candidate donations exceed $35,000

        Council News Only months away from Ipswich City Council elections, candidates have netted a...